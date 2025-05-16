Will Josh Hazlewood Rejoin IPL? Franchise Director Mo Bobat Shares Vital Update Before IPL 2025 Restarts

IPL 2025: Mo Bobat has offered a massive update on Josh Hazelwood, revealing that the veteran pacer is still recovering from a shoulder injury. The RCB Director added that he is yet to arrive in India and is currently rehabilitating his shoulder in Australia.

With the IPL 2025 season resuming on Saturday and Bengaluru is the first team to be in action in the revised schedule, they may not have the services of Hazlewood just yet. Bobat added that they have no update on the pacer, and only time will tell what will happen next.

Mo Bobat Offers An Update On Josh Hazlewood

Players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp have returned to the franchise after the revised schedule for the IPL 2025 was announced. Star players like skipper Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and many more have joined the team ahead of their match.

But Josh Hazlewood's situation remains in flux as he has not arrived in India for the Indian Premier League. Amid a horde of speculations, franchise director Mo Bobat has offered an update on the veteran Aussie pacer.

"In Josh Hazelwood's case, he's obviously been managing a shoulder niggle, which he has had for a couple of weeks now. He's still back in Australia and he's still working on his rehab to come back from that shoulder niggle. We don't have any updates right now at the minute. We're gonna have to take that day by day," Mo Bobat said in a video shared by RCB on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

RCB May Suffer A Huge Blow Without Hazlewood

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be impacted by not having Josh Hazlewood in the mix. The veteran Aussie pacer has been one of the most in-form players for the side, picking crucial wickets and being in the race for the purple cap for the most wicket-takers in the IPL 2025 season.