Good News For Virat Kohli's RCB; Devdutt Padikkal Hits Brilliant Century in VHT Game vs Puducherry

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: In what would come as a good piece of news for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Devdutt Padikkal has been in ominous form lately. He has hardly put a foot wrong in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. In a Group A match at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Padikkal hit a brilliant 113 off 116 balls. His knock was laced with four sixes and 10 fours. He also stitched a record-breaking 228-run stand for the opening wicket with veteran Mayank Agarwal.

Thanks to Padikkal, Karnataka posted a mammoth 363 for four in 50 overs.

Good News For RCB

The knock by Padikkal would give confidence to the RCB side when they get ready to defend their title. To be honest, Padikkal has been unfortunate. In 2025 season, he played 10 matches amassing 247 runs. This included two fifties. He was later ruled out due to a hamstring injury, with Mayank Agarwal replacing him for the rest of the season. This season, he would like to cash in big as RCB will look to defend their title. Padikkal is expected to play a major role in that.

The Rise And Rise of Padikkal

The stylish left-handed Karnataka batter hit a superb 147 against Jharkhand in the first VHT match, he then followed it with another calm hundred against Kerala on Friday. After that, he had a slight blip where he scored 22 off 12 balls against Tamil Nadu. And now, he has hit his third century in the ongoing VHT edition.