WATCH | Hardik Pandya Does THIS When Fan Says 'Bhaad Mein Jaa'
India allrounder Hardik Pandya is a popular individual and is often gheraoed by fans at events.
Hardik Pandya has been in very good form in recent times. During the T20Is against South Africa, he played a couple of breathtaking knocks to help India win games. It is no secret Pandya is a popular cricketer and is a favourite of the paparazzi. Pandya, who was stepping out of an event was gheraoed by photographers and fans, who wanted a picture with the India allrounder. Pandya tried to oblige as many fans and photographers as he could. But, while he was on his way to the car, a fan from close quarter yelled ‘bhaad me jaa’, which means ‘get lost’. While it sounded a little harsh, Pandya heard it but opted not to respond to it in what can be called as a classy gesture.
Pandya is a key member in India's T20 set-up. With his ability to bowl and bat effectively, he provides the side the perfect balance and that is very important in T20s. In the final T20I against South Africa recently, Pandya smashed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian. He got to fifty in merely 16 balls. The record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20s is held by former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The former southpaw achieved the feat during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England.
What's Next For Pandya?
There is a big T20 season coming up where India host New Zealand at home after which the side plays the T20 World Cup. If India have to do well, Pandya's form would be important for them.
