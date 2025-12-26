WATCH | Hardik Pandya Does THIS When Fan Says 'Bhaad Mein Jaa'

Hardik Pandya has been in very good form in recent times. During the T20Is against South Africa, he played a couple of breathtaking knocks to help India win games. It is no secret Pandya is a popular cricketer and is a favourite of the paparazzi. Pandya, who was stepping out of an event was gheraoed by photographers and fans, who wanted a picture with the India allrounder. Pandya tried to oblige as many fans and photographers as he could. But, while he was on his way to the car, a fan from close quarter yelled ‘bhaad me jaa’, which means ‘get lost’. While it sounded a little harsh, Pandya heard it but opted not to respond to it in what can be called as a classy gesture.