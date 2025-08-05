'Goro Ke Muuh Dekh': Ravindra Jadeja's Funny Remark to Shubman Gill After India Edge England at Oval | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Following the six-run win at the Oval on Monday, team India was ecstatic as they started their celebration on the ground itself. In a heartwarming gesture, Gill and his boys also took a victory lap after the win. And then, it was allrounder Ravindra Jadeja who stole the show with his funny comment. While the team was taking a lap around the stadium thanking the fans for their support, Jadeja was heard saying Gill to look at the faces of the white people in the stands.

‘Goro ke Muuh Dekh’

Jadeja said: "Abey, in Goro ka muuh dekh'.

When Jadeja said this, Gill did not react - probably because there were too many sounds around him. The comment by Jadeja is absolutely epic.

"I think the way both the teams played in the entire series, every day coming on day four, day five, never really knowing which team is going to win, really shows that both the teams came up with their A-game and very happy to get over the line in this one," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Series to Remember

The fifth and final Test at the Oval went right down to the wire before Shubman Gill-led India held their nerves to defeat England by six runs in the first session of the fifth day. All the five Test matches of this series ended on the fifth day, and matches like these keep the legacy of the longest format of the game alive. Gill's India defied all odds, levelled the series by 2-2, and they can now take the flight back home with their heads up.