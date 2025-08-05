'Won't be About Individual-Centric': Did Gautam Gambhir Take Indirect Dig at Virat Kohli After Oval Win?

India vs England: It was a day to remember for the Indian team as they beat England by six runs at the Oval on Monday to level the five-match series 2-2. Following the win, Gambhir was all praise for the side and the effort they put in. He also spoke about the ideology of the Shubman Gill-led side. Gambhir claimed that this team will not be ‘individual-centric’. Now, was he taking an indirect dig at former India captain Virat Kohli? Speculations were rife that Gambhir did not like Kohli's presence in the mix and had spoken about the ‘superstar culture’ thriving in the dressing-room after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It is difficult to say if Gambhir was actually tried to take a dig at Kohli.

'It won't be about individual-centric'

“It's going to be the ideology of this Test team, where it won't be about individual-centric, it will be about the team. The way the boys have fought. I've always been a big believer that you should always get what you deserve, not what you want. And I think the guys deserved it,” said Gambhir in a video posted by BCCI.

Series to Remember

The game went right down to the wire before Shubman Gill-led India held their nerves to defeat England by six runs in the first session of the fifth day. All the five Test matches of this series ended on the fifth day, and matches like these keep the legacy of the longest format of the game alive. Gill's India defied all odds, levelled the series by 2-2, and they can now take the flight back home with their heads up.