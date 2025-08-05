Sunil Gavaskar Sings 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' With Utmost Passion After Mohammed Siraj Helps India Edge England at Oval | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Monday belonged to India after Mohammed Siraj came up with a spell to remember at the Oval to help his side win the Test by six runs. While India levelled the series with the win, the players and the support staff, along with the fans - could not keep a lid over their emotions. But, it was former India legend Sunil Gavaskar who stole the show. Gavaskar, who was there at the Oval for all the five days, was singing ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ with utmost passion.

Gavaskar had others like, Cheteshwar Pujara and a few others for company. It was a moment to remember. The clip has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

In fact, Gavaskar reckoned the Oval win was bigger than the win at Gabba in 2021.

The game went right down to the wire, before Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion with the ball and powered India to a memorable win. Siraj ended the series as the leading wicket-taker. He picked up 22 wickets in five games. His good show with the ball also earned him the Player of the Match.

‘The plan was to keep it simple’

"To be honest, it feels amazing. From Day 1 everyone fought hard and the result is there to see. Very happy. The plan was to keep it simple and hit a consistent spot. Not try too much and if I can get wickets from there it's a bonus and build pressure," Siraj said at the post-match presentation.