'Got a Call': Gujarat Star Reveals Interesting Anecdote After Dismissing Virat Kohli in VHT

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Very few would argue over the fact that Virat Kohli is the best white-ball batter of the generation. Kohli, who has already retired from T20Is and Tests, features only on ODIs. Kohli, who made a comeback to Vijay Hazare Trophy after over a decade, looked in sublime touch in the two games he played.

He scored a brilliant hundred in the first game against Andhra and then hit a blazing fifty against Gujarat. Against Gujarat, he was looking good to get to another century - when he perished. Vishal Jayswal picked up the prized scalp.

Jayswal has finally broken silence after picking up the wicket of Kohli. As per Jayswal, he tried getting Kohli to sign the wicket ball, but the stalwart had left by then. He also reveals how he got a call from his family just after the match.

“He also had to leave, there wasn’t much time. As soon as the match ended, I wanted his signature on that ball, so I went to meet him. I got his signature on the ball. We didn’t talk much. He just said that I was bowling well, to keep at it, that I was doing a good job, and that I would get more opportunities going forward," he said in an interview on KADAK.

“Yes, after the match I got a call from home. Everyone was very happy. They also follow Virat Kohli and know that he is such a big star. Everyone was congratulating me, saying that I did well and brought some recognition and pride. They told me to keep working hard like this," he added.

What's Next For Kohli?