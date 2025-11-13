Updated 13 November 2025 at 14:53 IST
'I Focus On What I Can Control': Rishabh Pant Shares Insights From His Injury And Recovery Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st Test
Rishabh Pant will return as India host South Africa in the first Test match of the series. Pant had fractured his foot in the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series
Cricket
2 min read
India will host South Africa in a two-match Test series. The first match against the World Test Champions will be played on November 14, 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. South Africa will play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is in their upcoming tour of India. This is the first time that South Africa will be playing India after their World Test Championship win earlier this year.
Under Shubman Gill, India have played seven Test matches so far and they have won four out of them. India recently defeated West Indies 2-0 and they are currently on the third spot of the World Test Championship points table.
Rishabh Pant Reflects On His Comeback
Shubman Gill's deputy, Rishabh Pant will finally be back when India walk out to play against South Africa in the first Test match of the series. Rishabh Pant had fractured his right foot during the fourth Test match of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Since then he has continued to remain on the sidelines and will now make his comeback.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Rishabh Pant joining the training session and sharing insights into his recovery process. Pant spoke about how he followed the process to recover well in time for the series.
'After an injury, it is never easy to come back but God has been kind to me. Every time I walk onto the field, I look up and thank God, my parents, my family and everyone who supported me. I focus on what I can control because luck is something you can't,' said Rishabh Pant in the video posted by the BCCI.
Dhruv Jurel And Rishabh Pant Both Likely To Play
India have opted for a strange combination in the upcoming Test match against South Africa. If reports are to be believed then Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant, both will play the first Test match of the series.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 14:53 IST