'Got to Move Your Feet...': Irfan Pathan Criticises Hardik Pandya After India Lose 2nd T20I

Ind vs SA: Allrounder Hardik Pandya could not come up with the goods with the bat on Thursday as India lost the second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur. Pandya struggled with the bat as he scored 20 off 23 balls. All he could manage was a six during his 23-ball stay. Now, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has launched a scathing attack on Pandya. Pointing that just a day ago, Pandya looked solid - he mentioned that on a pitch that lacks bounce and pace, one needs to move their feet. For the unversed, Pandya hit a blistering 59* off 28 balls in the first T20I and was awarded the player of the match as well.

‘Got to move your feet’

"It’s amazing how the game works. Just a day ago, on a different pitch, Hardik looked solid. But on a surface that offered something for the bowlers, his stand-and-deliver style didn’t click, because when the pitch lacks pace or bounce, you’ve got to move your feet," Pathan wrote on X.

Gill, SKY Problem

For a very long time since the Asia Cup, the captain and the vice-captain of the side - Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill - have not scored anything of significance and with the World Cup coming up, that is an area of concern for the side. On Thursday, SKY scored five off four balls, while Gill perished for a first-ball duck.

Some reckon there is ample time to try out Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer ahead of the marquee event. Interesting to see how coach Gautam Gambhir goes about tackling this crisis. India will still play eight T20I games before the marquee event in February. The third T20I takes place in Dharamsala on December 14.