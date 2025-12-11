India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Second Game Of The IND vs SA Series

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's India are all set to host South Africa in the second T20I of the series that will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. India currently lead the series 1-0 after defeating South Africa by 101 runs in the first game of the series. Courtesy of a dominant performance in the first T20I, India will look to go 2-0 up in the series.