India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The Second Game Of The IND vs SA Series
Team India is currently 1-0 up in the ongoing five-match India vs South Africa T20I series. India defeated South Africa by 101 runs in the first T20I of the series
IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's India are all set to host South Africa in the second T20I of the series that will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. India currently lead the series 1-0 after defeating South Africa by 101 runs in the first game of the series. Courtesy of a dominant performance in the first T20I, India will look to go 2-0 up in the series.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?
- The 2nd IND vs SA T20I match will be played on Thursday, December 11, 2025
At what time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?
- The 2nd IND vs SA T20I match will start at 7 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST
Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?
- The 2nd IND vs SA T20I match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?
- The 2nd IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted by the Star Sports Network
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in India?
- The 2nd IND vs SA T20I match will be live telecasted on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?
- South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.
- India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
