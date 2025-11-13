'Best Chance At Having Success': Former Proteas Skippers Rally Behind Temba Bavuma's World Test Champions To Stage An Upset Against India

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma holds the winner's trophy and celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

The World Test Champions, South Africa will lock horns with India in a two-match Test series that starts on November 14, 2025. The two-match Test series will be crucial, considering the fact World Test Championship points will be at stake for both the teams. This time around, South Africa look like a much more balanced side and India will be wary of the threat that the Proteas team has.

Faf du Plessis And Graeme Smith Back South Africa

South Africa have been confident ever since they landed in India and they are backing themselves to pull off an upset against India. The Proteas coach said that he is quite confident that his team can pull off an upset in India. Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith echoed Conrad's sentiments and said that it is always important to start a series well in India.

'I think it's crucial on these types of tours that you start well. If you get behind the game in the subcontinent, it's very difficult to fight your way back. And the batters in particular are going to really have to step up,' said Graeme Smith while speaking at an SA20 event.

Faf du Plessis also backed the Proteas to do well. The ex-skipper also said that the South Africa batters need some runs under their belt at the start of the series.

'I feel generally your best chance at having success in India is when you start the series well, especially as a batting unit, get a bit of confidence that you've got runs under the belt and you almost put the conditions a little bit out of your head.', said du Plessis

South Africa Eye Crucial WTC Points