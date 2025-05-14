'Greatest Test Batters That’s Ever Been': James Anderson Calls Upon Young Players To Fill 'The Big Shoes' Left By Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

The Indian test cricket scenario was recently dealt with a massive shock as two of the most important players in set up decided to retire from the longest format of the game. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from red ball cricket recently and with that India has lost two of their most experienced players in the test setup. As India is all set to tour England in June, India will be going with a very inexperienced side. Amidst this legend James Anderson has sent out a message to the Indian youngsters and the big shoes they have to fill.

James Anderson's Message To Indian Youngsters Ahead Of ENG Tour

James Anderson feels that Indian youngsters have the talent and aggression to fill Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's shoes in the Indian test side. While talking about the void left by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian team, Anderson also praised Virat Kohli and called him one of the greatest ever.

“Great players. Kohli, one of the greatest Test batters that’s ever been. The twin retirements mean India will not only have a new captain at the helm, but will be without two of their most experienced players. There will be a new captain because Sharma has retired, There's big shoes to fill there but they've got a huge amount of talent in their squad. You just have to watch the IPL. They are bringing players into Test cricket from the IPL now who are just so attacking, aggressive, and fearless," said James Anderson on TalkSport.

Shubman Gill Likely To Be Next Captain Of India's Test Team