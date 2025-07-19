Greg Chappell Urges Shubman Gill To Embrace Vital Trait For Leading Team India: 'His Bat Can't Always Do The Talking'

India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Greg Chappell, veteran Australian batter and former Team India coach, has spilt the secret ingredient for Shubman Gill's success as the team's new test skipper. The veteran cricketer believes the 25-year-old needs to learn proper communication with the team, as it would help him develop into an outstanding leader. Chappell highlighted the importance of speaking with the team as he helps enhance belief and build confidence.

Greg Chappell Believes Shubman Gill Needs To Work On His Communication To Captain India

The Indian Cricket Team is in a cliffhanger situation after the heartbreaking defeat against England in the third test match at Lord's. While Edgbaston had boosted the team's hopes, the defeat at the home of cricket has put them in a perilous position, as the hosts are 2-1 ahead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The upcoming test match in Manchester will be a high-stakes match for the Shubman Gill-led Team India.

Ahead of the fourth test match, Greg Chappell believes Shubman Gill needs to learn the art of communication and highlighted it as an essential factor to lead the team properly. Chappell added that it builds trust and helps lay out the correct direction.

"Great captains are great communicators. Gill must become one - and quickly. Whether it's at training, in the middle or in the dressing room during a break - clear, calm communication is essential.

“His bat can't always do the talking. He must learn to speak in a way that aligns the group, encourages belief, and creates trust. He also needs to enunciate the right approach," Greg Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Shubman Gill And Team India Will Be Put To Test In Manchester Test

Team India is currently in a delicate spot as they have yet to deliver a firm performance. After struggling against New Zealand and Australia, the team underwent a significant overhaul after some of their veteran cricketers announced their retirement from the format. Shubman Gill is now the face of the team and is leading a dynamic Indian side against the Ben Stokes-led England Cricket Team.