Hypocrisy Much? Why Yuvraj Singh-Led India Champions Should Boycott WCL 2025 Match vs Pakistan Counterparts

India vs Pakistan: Wouldn't it be hypocrisy on part of the Indian cricketing legends from the past to play arch-rivals Pakistan in a match? Yes, it is not a match being played in India or Pakistan, still, is it the right move made by respected former India cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh among others? Probably, it is not the right call after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The World Championships of Legends features countries like India, Pakistan, West Indies, England and Australia. Couldn't India have withdrawn from the competition and forced the organisers to not have a clash with Pakistan. Is it money that holds precedence for these former stars? Surely, this move will hurt Indians back home.

Afridi Spew Venom After Pahalgam Attack

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi made a controversial statement after innocent Indians were brutally killed in Pahalgam. Not only did he do victory parades after the attack, but also criticised the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Should the famed former India cricketers still play against a Pakistani team?

Meanwhile, fans reckon there would be a lot of fake patriotism on display on Sunday when the two arch-rivals meet in Birmingham. It will be India's first game of the tournament, while Pakistan, who beat England in their opener, will be high-on-confidence.

As per reports, there is going be a massive fanfare for the game at Edgbaston. In fact, a full house is expected to attend the game.

