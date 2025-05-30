RCB Fan Writes To Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Asks For State Holiday If Bengaluru Wins IPL 2025

RCB fan writes to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asking for state holiday if Bengaluru wins IPL 2025 | Image: ANI and AP

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) booked their ticket to Ahmedabad, confirming their spot at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich tournament on Thursday, May 29th.

The Bengaluru-based franchise stormed into the summit clash of the IPL 2025 with a dominating performance over the Kings.

The RCB fans are elated as soon as their favourite franchise confirmed their spot in the Final of the IPL 2025.

RCB fans are consistently praised for their loyalty to the franchise. Now, a devoted RCB fan has elevated the excitement to another level by writing a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting a state holiday if Bengaluru secures the prestigious silverware.

RCB Fan Urges K'taka CM For State Holiday If Bengaluru Wins IPL 2025 Title

In the letter dated May 28, 2025, RCB fan Shivananda Mallannavar wrote that a celebration will break out in every home in Karnataka if the Rajat Patidar-led side wins the IPL 2025 title. Requesting CM Siddaramaiah, the fan added in the letter that a festival-like atmosphere will break out across the state.

“If RCB wins, celebrations will break out in every home. It will be a festival-like atmosphere across the state. So, please declare June 3rd as an official holiday to mark this historic moment," the letter read.

RCB fan's letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru displayed a dominating performance throughout the IPL 2025 league matches, clinching nine wins and conceding just four defeats.

RCB qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs by finishing in the second position in the standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301.

RCB Yet To Win Maiden IPL Title Even After Qualifying For Finals Four Times

In the IPL 2025 Final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the winners of Qualifier 2. The summit clash will take place on Tuesday, June 3rd, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.