GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians Showcase Clinical Brilliance, Defeat Gujarat Titans By 20 Runs To Secure Qualifier 2 Spot Against Punjab Kings

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians have sealed a spectacular finish in the must-win eliminator and have restricted the Gujarat Titans. Despite their strong effort with the bat, MI were just too strong to be overpowered in the game's dying moments. MI have defeated GT by have clinched a spot in the qualifier 2 and would face off against the Punjab Kings. The Titans have been knocked out of the IPL Playoffs.

Mumbai Indians Rattle Gujarat Titans, Kick Them Out Of IPL 2025Playoffs

The Gujarat Titans lost skipper Shubman Gill early on as Trent Boult firmly trapped him in an LBW. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was dismissed in the worst way possible after a hit wicket. He had scored 20 runs before being. But that did not rattle them at all as Sai Sudharsan began with a solid rescue effort. He partnered with Mendis initially, then Washington came in and delivered a sweet 48-run knock to keep things going.

Sudharsan was firmly on track, as it looked like the game was slipping out of MI's hands. But Richard Gleeson knocked him over as his attempt for a scoop shot miserably failed. Sherfane Rutherford and M Shahrukh Khan tried to get some big shots but were dismissed at 24 and 13 runs, respectively. All hopes were lost after the dismissals as they failed to go past the finish line.

MI looked well settled with the ball as Trent Boult picked up two crucial wickets during the play. While Santner got credited with the hit-wicket dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah took down Washington Sundar right on time. Gleeson also picked a wicket on his debut and then Ashwani Kumar completed the final over with a wicket to his name.

Rohit Sharma Played The Big-Match Knock For MI

The Mumbai Indians began with a bang after openers Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow delivered a flying start. They opened with a solid 50-run partnership in the power play and also delivered some spectacular aerial shots. Bairstow missed out on a half-century by three runs, but Rohit continued firmly as he received decent support from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Rohit was eventually taken down at 81, allowing GT to dismantle their momentum. SKY went on to score 33 runs while Tilak smacked 25 runs before walking back. Skipper Hardik Pandya stood and delivered like a finisher as he smacked three huge sixes to reach 228 runs on the scoreboard. Naman Dhir also contributed with a 6-ball nine.