WATCH: Prasidh Krishna Upset After Gerald Coetzee Drops Rohit Sharma's Catch During GT vs MI Clash In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gerald Coetzee misses Rohit Sharma's catch during GT vs MI clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator | Image: X (Screengrab)

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

As soon as Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow opened for the Mumbai Indians, they started solidifying a partnership by hitting crucial boundaries in the powerplay.

In the fifth ball of the second over, Prasidh Krishna bowled a length delivery, to which Rohit Sharma tried to pull it, but it did not have the power which needed, resulting in it landing on the square leg on the on-side. Even though Gujarat Titans pacer Gerald Coetzee was standing there but he failed to grab, ending up landing on the South African fast bowler's shoulder.

After the Coetzee dropped a sitter, Prasidh Krishna looked upset as he had the chance to dismiss the former MI captain Rohit Sharma.

Not just one, but Rohit Sharma got two lifelines in the first inning of the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

Watch Rohit Sharma Getting Two Lifelines During GT vs MI Clash

In the fourth ball of the third over, it was Kusal Mendis who dropped Rohit Sharma's catch. Mohammed Siraj bowled a good length delivery outside off, Rohit tried to go for a big but it took an edge and went straight on to the wicketkeeper's gloves. However, Mendis looked nervous and dropped it.

The two life lines boosted Rohit Sharma's confidence as he started hitting, aiming to build a solid opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow Shine For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Eliminator

After the end of the first powerplay, Rohit Sharma (33*) and Jonny Bairstow's (44*) partnership powered Mumbai Indians to 79/0.

Gujarat Titans had a sloppy start with their bowling attack. Neither the Titans managed to perform while fielding.