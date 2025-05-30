Karun Nair Forges Surreal Knock For India A During England Tour, Solidifies His Position Ahead Of Upcoming Series

Karun Nair is making every opportunity count. The Indian batter has delivered a solid effort ahead of his India Senior Men's Team Comeback against England. Nair stood like a tank as he stood tall and also scored runs to keep the momentum going for India A. The Vidarbha batter delivered a productive outing on day one of the unofficial Test match against England Lions. Karun has been spot-on so far as he continues to bat for the side, as of this writing.

Karun Nair Delivers A Spectacular Knock, Scores 150+ In Unofficial Test

India A could not get the ideal start against the England Lions after the openers were dismissed early. Abhimanyu Easwaran fumbled early as he managed to score only eight runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal started off decently and had a balanced approach to take things ahead. But a wild swing off Eddie Jack's delivery restricted his time in the middle as he was taken down at 28. That is when Sarfaraz Khan and Karun Nair come to action as they pull off a rescue effort to bring some balance on the tracks.

Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a well-deserved century as he fell eight runs short. But he stitched up a formidable partnership with Karun Nair. The Vidarbha batter continued his domestic heroics in the England tour as he scored 150+ runs on the scoreboard and put India A in a favourable position against the opposition.

Karun Nair May Give Some Competition For The No. 3 Spot

Karun Nair's spectacular outing in the Canterbury unofficial test puts him in a favourable position for the upcoming five-match Test series between Team India's Senior Men against England. He is still going strong as of this writing and is currently at 186 runs, as of this writing. Nair and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel have stitched another strong partnership to trouble the England Lions.