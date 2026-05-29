GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Gujarat Maintain Advantage Over Rajasthan Ahead Of Qualifier 2 Clash In Mullanpur

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29.

The high-stakes clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

GT vs RR: Head-To-Head

Ahead of this crucial fixture, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals.

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So far, GT and RR have met 10 times in the IPL. Gujarat has dominated the rivalry, winning seven matches, while Rajasthan has managed just three victories. In the ongoing 19th edition of the IPL, the two sides have faced each other twice, with one win apiece. Their most recent encounter saw GT secure a commanding 77-run victory over RR on May 9.

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Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Help RR Beat GT In Qualifier 2?

Gujarat fans will be closely watching Shubman Gill’s performance. Although the GT skipper hasn’t delivered standout performances this season, he remains the highest run-scorer in GT vs RR clashes. Gill has played eight innings against the Royals, amassing 332 runs at an average of 47.42 and a strike rate of 136.06.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan will be banking on the brilliance of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The prodigy has been sensational in IPL 2026, scoring 680 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 242.86 and an average of 45.33. His tally includes 55 fours and 65 sixes.

RR enters this contest on the back of a dominant 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on May 27 at the same venue. In contrast, GT will be looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy 92-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on May 26.