GT vs RR, IPL 2026: What Happens If Qualifier 2 Is Washed Out Due To Rain In Mullanpur? Check Possible Scenarios

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) faced Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29.

In terms of head-to-head records, GT hold the upper hand over RR. The two franchises have met 10 times in the IPL, with Gujarat winning seven encounters while Rajasthan secured three victories.

According to BBC Weather, there is a 40 percent chance of rain in Mullanpur during the match window from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM. AccuWeather has also issued an orange alert for hailstorms in Mullanpur on May 29. However, temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 35 degrees, with sunny conditions, around 30% cloud cover, and the possibility of scattered showers.

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Check All The Possible Scenarios If Rain Plays Spoilsport In Qualifier 2

If rain disrupts Qualifier 2, there is no reserve day scheduled for the knockout fixture. The IPL has instead allocated an additional 120 minutes of buffer time for all playoff matches. Should delays occur, officials will attempt to complete the game by reducing overs, with a minimum of five overs per side required to determine a valid result. If conditions prevent even a Super Over, the match will be abandoned, and the team that finished higher on the IPL 2026 league-stage points table will automatically progress to the final.

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RR enter this contest after a commanding 47-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on May 27 at the same venue. In contrast, GT will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy 92-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on May 26.