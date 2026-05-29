Rishabh Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain After Disappointing IPL 2026 Campaign

IPL 2026: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has decided to step down from his captaincy duties at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

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Rishabh Pant Resigns As LSG Skipper

LSG took to their official social media handle to release a statement announcing that Rishabh Pant has stepped down as the skipper of the franchise in the IPL. The statement confirmed that LSG has accepted Pant’s request with immediate effect.

“Lucknow Super Giants wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchise has accepted the request with immediate effect,” LSG wrote in the statement.

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Tom Moody Opens Up On Rishabh Pant's Decision

LSG’s Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, revealed that Pant had reached out to the franchise with a request to step down as skipper, which the franchise ‘respectfully’ accepted.

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Moody added that the Super Giants are ‘grateful’ for what Pant has contributed to the dressing room as captain. He further stated that the Lucknow-based franchise will now aim to rebuild and restructure ahead of the next IPL season.

“Rishabh approached the franchise with this request, and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective, rebuilding and restructuring to reach the highest standards,” Moody said.

Lucknow Super Giants endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, making an early exit from the tournament. LSG finished 10th in the standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.740. The Super Giants played 14 matches in the 19th edition of the IPL, securing only four wins while suffering 10 defeats.