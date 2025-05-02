GT vs SRH, IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve Elusive Milestone In T20 Cricket

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday, May 2nd.

The Titans are holding the fourth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.748. In their previous five matches, GT have won three matches and conceded two defeats.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand at ninth place on the table with six points and have a net run rate of -1.103. The Hyderabad-based franchise have won just two matches in their previous five games.

During the game between Gujarat and Hyderabad, star GT opener Sai Sudharsan played a 48-run knock from 23 balls at a strike rate of 208.70. The 23-year-old dealt with fours during his time on the crease; he hammered 9 fours against SRH. Sudharsan's time on the crease came to an end in the seventh over after Zeeshan Ansari dismissed him.

Sai Sudharsan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Longstanding Record

With his stunning knock, Sai Sudharsan became the fastest-Indian to touch the 2000-run mark. The left-handed batter leapfrogged Sachin Tendulkar feat to achieve the milestone. However, he is the second-fastest cricketer overall to claim the landmark after Australia's Shaun Marsh.

Sudharsan took only 54 innings to touch the 2000-run mark in T20 cricket. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar did it in 59 innings in 2011.

Sai Sudharsan's Record In T20s

In T20s, the GT batter scored 2016 runs from 55 matches at a strike rate of 134.51. In the IPL, the youngster played 35 matches, scoring 1538 runs at a strike rate of 143.74, and has an average of 48.06.