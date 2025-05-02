Kapil Dev Weighs In On Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi After His Record-Setting Knock, Wants To 'Give Him Time'

Former India captain and World Cup-winning cricketer Kapil Dev has highlighted the need to give Vaibhav Suryavanshi proper time in the game. The 14-year-old became one of the fastest-rising superstars in cricket and his record-breaking century against the Gujarat Titans stamped his authority in the game. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper believes Vaibhav has great ability, but we need to give him time.

Kapil Dev Gives An Honest Take On Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the world after he smacked a record-breaking ton for the Rajasthan Royals. During the RR vs GT clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the 14-year-old prodigy announced his arrival and scored his maiden IPL ton in 35 deliveries. The Royals chased down Titans' target of 210 runs because of Vaibhav's whirlwind knock and he became the second-fastest centurion in the history of IPL. He is also the youngest cricketer to score a ton in T20 cricket. Kapil Dev recently offered his thoughts on the young prodigy and said that he has a good amount of talent.

"Give him time, don't rush it. He is a good talent and has good ability. But you need to give time to players," the 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer said while speaking to the reporters, as quoted by ANI.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fell Early Right After Scoring A Ton

Rajasthan Royals displayed Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent to the world, with IPL being the platform to showcase his talent. The 14-year-old was introduced as Sanju Samson's replacement in the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, and he displayed a power-packed approach in the game. Suryavanshi's impactful innings against GT marked his arrival in the big leagues.

However, in the RR vs MI clash, Suryavanshi failed to display his prowess and was dismissed for a duck. The Rajasthan Royals' playoffs hopes have officially come to an end, but Suryavanshi will have the chance to perform in the IPL as the franchise will now play for pride.