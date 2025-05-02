IPL 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During RCB vs CSK Clash At Chinnaswamy? Check Bengaluru Weather Forecast

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The high-voltage Southern derby will be played on Saturday, May 3rd.

Previously, in the cash-rich tournament, the big names in the IPL have faced 33 times. While history has always favoured the Chennai-based franchise, which has clinched 21 wins, on the other hand, RCB has won just 12 games. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise has won the last two encounters between the two sides.

The last time RCB took CSK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Royal Challengers clinched a stupendous 27-run triumph, ending CSK's hope to qualify for the IPL 2024 Playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: Weather Update

Before the start of the most anticipated match of the cash-rich tournament, let's have a look at whether persistent rain will affect the game between Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to AccuWeather, Bengaluru will have sunny periods in the day, and dark clouds will cover as time will pass by on May 3rd. The maximum temperature will be 33, and the minimum will be 22. There's a 44 per cent chance of rain.

It will be a cloudy evening in Bengaluru, and there's a prediction of thunderstorm at the time when the Southern derby is supposed to start. The temperature will stay at 23 degrees Celsius in the evening on May 3rd.

Bengaluru Weather Update on May 3rd. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

Bengaluru' Weather Update On May 3rd Evening. Image: AccuWeather (Screengrab)

RCB Hold Second Place In IPL 2025 Standings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 14 points and have a net run rate of +0.521. RCB won seven and conceded three defeats in their 10 matches in the ongoing season. In their previous five matches, RCB lost just one game and conceded four wins.