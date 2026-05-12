GT vs SRH, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Gujarat Titans Hold Upper Hand In Rivalry With Sunrisers Hyderabad
Gujarat Titans will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming fixture of the IPL 2026 on Tuesday, May 12.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.
The match between Gujarat and Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
ALSO READ: BCCI Levy Heavy Fine On Skipper Axar Patel Despite Delhi Capitals' Commanding Win Over Punjab Kings
Check Out GT vs SRH Head-To-Head Stat
Before the high-voltage clash in Ahmedabad, let’s take a look at how the Titans have performed against Hyderabad in the past.
Advertisement
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other six times in the IPL so far. Out of these fixtures, GT have dominated with five wins, while SRH have managed to secure just one victory.
The Gujarat-based franchise currently occupy third place on the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.228. GT have played 11 matches, winning seven and losing four.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Edge Closer To IPL 2026 Playoffs With Thrilling Win Over Punjab Kings, Check Out DC's Qualification Scenario
Here's How GT and SRH Have Performed In IPL 2026
The Titans are coming into this match after a commanding 77-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of IPL 2026 on May 9. Although GT had a poor start to the season with two consecutive defeats, they bounced back strongly to re-establish themselves as playoff contenders. With three league matches remaining, just one more win will guarantee their spot in the playoffs.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad sit in second place with 14 points and a superior net run rate of +0.737. SRH have also played 11 matches, winning seven and losing four.