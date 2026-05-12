GT vs SRH, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Gujarat Titans Hold Upper Hand In Rivalry With Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.

The match between Gujarat and Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Check Out GT vs SRH Head-To-Head Stat

Before the high-voltage clash in Ahmedabad, let’s take a look at how the Titans have performed against Hyderabad in the past.

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Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other six times in the IPL so far. Out of these fixtures, GT have dominated with five wins, while SRH have managed to secure just one victory.

The Gujarat-based franchise currently occupy third place on the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.228. GT have played 11 matches, winning seven and losing four.

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Here's How GT and SRH Have Performed In IPL 2026

The Titans are coming into this match after a commanding 77-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 52 of IPL 2026 on May 9. Although GT had a poor start to the season with two consecutive defeats, they bounced back strongly to re-establish themselves as playoff contenders. With three league matches remaining, just one more win will guarantee their spot in the playoffs.