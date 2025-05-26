Gujarat Titans Fans Get Engaged During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium, Video Goes Viral On Social Media

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. CSK defeated Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans and bid adieu to the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League in style. This is the first time that the Chennai Super Kings have finished last on the IPL 2025 points table. This will also be the first time that two consecutive IPL finals will be played without MS Dhoni.

Couple Gets Engaged During The GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Cricket in India is big, and there is no denying the fact. Just apart from being a sport, cricket is a form of expression for many, and it holds the power to unite people in our country, irrespective of colour, caste, and religion. Over the years, there have been many moments on and off the field that continue to live in the hearts of the cricket fans, and one such moment was captured during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings game. A young couple got engaged during the match that featured heavyweights of Indian cricket, such as Shubman Gill and MS Dhoni.

The Gujarat Titans posted the video on their social media with the caption 'Quickly adding this to our lifetime memories made at our home folder'. The heartwarming moment has now gone viral on social media and has attracted many positive reactions from users and the fans of the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Eye Their Third IPL Trophy