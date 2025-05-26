IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Sustain Massive Blow To Their Hopes Of Finishing In Top Two, Key Player Likely To Miss Mumbai Indians Game

IPL 2025: Just like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Punjab Kings are also eyeing an end to their trophy drought. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the two franchises that have been around in the IPL and are yet to win the coveted silverware. The top two finish in the league stage is of utmost importance, considering the fact that only one team in history has won the IPL after playing the eliminator, and that was Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. Punjab have been clinical throughout the entire season.

The change in leadership in the PBKS camp has worked wonders for them, and they certainly look like one of the strongest contenders to win the title. Punjab's defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous match has hurt their chances of finishing in the top two, but they still have one more chance against Mumbai to solidify their hopes of winning the title.

Yuzvendra Chahal Likely To Miss PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Yuzvendra Chahal has played an extremely crucial role in Punjab performing so well in IPL 2025. It is now being reported that the star India spinner is likely to miss PBKS' final league stage game against the Mumbai Indians. Chahal had also missed Punjab's previous game that was played against Axar Patel's Delhi in Jaipur.

As per the team's spin-bowling coach, Sunil Joshi, Yuzvendra Chahal is carrying a "small niggle" and might end up missing the Mumbai Indians clash that Punjab are scheduled to play next. A report in ESPNCricinfo stated that Chahal has suffered a wrist injury since Punjab qualified for the playoffs, and the management does not want to risk his injury.

Dissecting Punjab Kings' Playoff Qualification Scenario

The Punjab Kings are eyeing a spot in Qualifier 1. They play their last league stage game against the Mumbai Indians, who are on a roll.