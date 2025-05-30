Gujarat Titans Pacer Prasidh Krishna Picks Crucial Wicket During GT vs MI Clash, Dismisses Rohit Sharma For 81 In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Prasidh Krishna dismisses Rohit Sharma during GT vs MI clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator | Image: BCCI and AP

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans fast bowler Prasidh Krishna picked up a crucial wicket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians, as the bowler removed MI batter Rohit Sharma for 81 runs.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator fixture at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Rohit Sharma played a blitzkrieg knock from the beginning of the first inning. The MI opener cemented crucial partnerships with Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians Star Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records With Blitz Knock During GT Vs MI Clash In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Prasidh Krishna Removes Rohit Sharma From Crease In IPL 2025 Eliminator Clash

During his 81-run knock, Rohit Sharma achieved multiple IPL records. His record-breaking knock came to an end on the fourth ball of the 17th over. Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower delivery, Rohit Sharma went for a slog, but got a top edge and went towards the mid-wicket, where Rashid Khan made no mistake to take the catch and remove the former MI captain.

Rohit Sharma Plays Record-Breaking Knock Against GT

Rohit Sharma scored 81 runs from 50 balls at a strike rate of 162.00. He hammered nine fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

The 38-year-old batter played 271 IPL matches and 266 innings, scoring 7038 runs at a strike rate of 132.11, and has an average of 29.82.

In the 18th edition of the IPL, Rohit Sharma amassed 410 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 150.18.

Mumbai Indians got a kickstart in the first inning after Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow cemented an 84-run partnership. After the dismissal of Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav took things into his hands, playing a 33-run knock from 20 balls.

In the end, Hardik Pandya joined the party later and helped MI power to 228/5 in the first inning. Pandya stayed unbeaten on the crease, scoring 22 runs from nine balls.

Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore led the GT bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells.