Mumbai Indians Star Rohit Sharma Breaks Multiple Records With Blitz Knock During GT Vs MI Clash In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Rohit Sharma in action during GT vs MI clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator | Image: AP

IPL 2025: Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma etched his name on the record books as he broken multiple milestones with his fiery knock during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Friday, May 30th.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat against the Titans in the must-win fixture. Rohit Sharma opened alongside Jonny Bairstow and cemented an 84-run stand.

At the first powerplay, Rohit and Bairstow's knocks propelled Mumbai Indians to 79/0.

Rohit Sharma Achieves Multiple Feats In IPL History During GT vs MI Clash

In the fourth ball of the ninth over, Rohit Sharma achieved two landmarks at once as the 38-year-old scored 7000-plus IPL runs in the cash-rich tournament. Rohit became the second player after Virat Kohli to cross the milestone in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma claimed the feat by smashing a six to Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan's ball over the square leg.

The Mumbai Indians opener also became the first Indian batter to hammer 300 sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League.

In the 10th over of the first inning, Rohit Sharma hammered his 47th IPL fifty by smashing a four towards the square leg.

Rohit Sharma's Stats In IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma has played 271 IPL matches and 266 innings, amassing 7009 runs at a strike rate of 132.07, and has an average of 29.82.

Mumbai Indians had a sloppy start to the IPL 2025 season, however, the five-time champions made a stunning comeback. The Hardik Pandya-led side clinched eight wins and conceded six defeats after playing 14 IPL 2025 league matches. MI finished in the fourth place on the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.142.

The Mumbai-based franchise are coming into the Eliminator clash after conceding a seven-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their previous match of the tournament.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans finished in the third place on the table with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.254. GT clinched nine wins and conceded five defeats in the league fixtures.