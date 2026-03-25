Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Advised To Prioritize Scoring Runs Over Chasing Strike Rate In IPL 2026: 'He Will Be The Best Batter For GT'

IPL 2026: With just days left before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill, saying he will be the franchise’s best batter.

The Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31.

Gill is set to lead the Gujarat-based franchise for the third consecutive season. On November 27, 2023, Gujarat Titans appointed him as captain.

Recently, Gill has endured a lean patch in T20Is, which led to his omission from Team India’s World Cup-winning squad.

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R Ashwin Showers Praise On Shubman Gill

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin said Gill will be difficult for opponents to dismiss and urged him to focus on scoring runs rather than chasing a high strike rate. He predicted Gill would emerge as GT’s best batter in the upcoming season.

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“To dismiss him in Ahmedabad, he has become a bit like a don these days; it is quite difficult to get him out. So, I think Shubman Gill has nothing to worry about, and if I were him, I would be telling myself to go out and plunder runs once again. The best way to keep yourself in reckoning is by making a volume of runs. He will be the best batter for GT,” Ashwin said on Ash ki Baat.

He added that the Titans could struggle if Gill prioritizes strike rate over run accumulation.

“I have no doubt that Shubman will go about his batting business just like last year. If Shubman keeps chasing strike rate and does not score runs, then GT will struggle big time. I hope he does not do that. Gill has a lot of skill. He can score runs without chasing a high strike rate. If he plays normal cricket, what shots does he not have?” he added.

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