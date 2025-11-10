Sunil Gavaskar's 'Word of Caution' to Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Women's Cricket Team After WC Triumph: 'Shameless People Are Using...'

Women's WC: Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's cricket team clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title a few days back and since then, congratulatory messages and rewards have come the way of the eves in blue. Amid all of this, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has cautioned them. He has cautioned them against people who have made promises of rewards. As per Gavaskar, the women should not to get disappointed as a few may not keep their promises. Gavaskar labelled such people as ‘shameless’ and as people who are craving for publicity.

'Don't get disappointed'

"Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don't get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you. In India, advertisers, and brands and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners. Have a look at the full-page advertising and hoardings congratulating the team. Unless they are team and individual players’ sponsors, the rest are only trying to promote their brands or themselves and giving nothing to the ones who have brought glory to Indian cricket," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The legend shared his own experience as well of what transpired back in 1983 when the men's team won it's maiden ODI WC title under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Advertisement