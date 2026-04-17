GT vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch?

GT vs KKR, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Gujarat host Kolkata at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. At home, the Titans would start favourites, also because KKR have had a forgetful run thus far in the tournament. While KKR are yet to win their first game of the season, the Titans would look to get their house and campaign in order.

GT vs KKR, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, April 17.

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Where Will The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

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At What Time Will The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Start?

The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

GT vs KKR Probable XIIs

KKR Probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy