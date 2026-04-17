Sunil Narine to Become KKR Captain? KKR Asked to Remove Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of Today's IPL 2026 Match vs GT

GT vs KKR, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have now got a strange suggestion from former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth. The 1983 World Cup-winner wants Sunil Narine to relace Ajinkya Rahane as the KKR captain. The suggestion comes after KKR have failed to win a single match in 2026 after five attempts. KKR are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

‘Make Sunil Narine the captain’

Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel: "I'll give Ajinkya Rahane one or two chances more. If nothing changes, I'll drop him also and make Sunil Narine the captain midway through the season. Rahane should come into bat only if necessary. Else let him only captain the side. He shouldn't bat in the middle. 20. Making him the captain was the wrong move in the first place. But do they have the courage to make a strong move of dropping him now?"

Claiming that KKR may already be out of contention for a spot in the playoff, Srikkanth asked the side to now make drastic changes to the XI.

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"They also have no chance with this bowling and batting. Vaibhav Arora consistently concedes 55 runs off 4 overs. What will you do with him as your main strike bowler? Rinku Singh never scores. He can't play at 5. If it's 40 needed off the last 3 to 4 overs, he will do that job. Otherwise, he can't do anything. Kartik Tyagi is the one guy doing well," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

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