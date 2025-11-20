Guwahati Pitch in Spotlight! Green Strip to Help Pacers During Ind-SA 2nd Test at ACA?

Ind vs SA: All eyes are on the Guwahati pitch where the second Test between India and South Africa would be played. The Eden Gardens Test ended in under 3 days and it faced major backlash and hence the attention on the Guwahati pitch. So, how is the pitch at Guwahati going to behave? Will it again be a rank turner?

Guwahati Pitch

Some reports claimed that there would be something for everyone - spinners would get assistance and so would the pacers. But, how is it in reality, how does it look and what is the colour of the strip? It is a red-soil pitch which means it will naturally offer pace and bounce. The bounce would not be invariable. Interesting to see if it remains that way for all the days. In all probability, the spinners would come into play on the last two days. It would also be a special occasion as it will be the first-ever international Test match at the venue. For the unversed, BCCI chief curator Ashish Bhowmick hails from this region.

The track in Guwahati will be different from the one in Kolkata.

Must-win For India

Hosts India are already trailing 0-1 in the ongoing two-match Test series. And with crucial WTC points at stake, it is all to play for when the Guwahati Test starts. It would be interesting to see the combination India opt for in the game. Multiple reports suggest that Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the Test due to a neck injury. An official confirmation is still awaited. Sai Sudarshan will replace Gill in all probability. The Test starts from November 22 and fans would hope it lasts all five days.