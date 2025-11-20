WATCH | Virat Kohli-Like Fanfare For Abhishek Sharma as he Arrives in Rajkot For Unofficial ODI vs South Africa-A

India A vs South Africa A: Following his heroics in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, Abhishek Sharma has become a household name and the new pin-up boy of Indian cricket. The game is like a religion in India and the cricketers are treated as demi-gods. We have time and again seen the madness among fans to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni. Abhishek, who is still very new to the circuit, got a huge reception on reaching Rajkot for an unofficial ODI versus South Africa-A.

Just was Abhishek walks out to the balcony, there is a sea of fans waiting to get a glimpse of him. He waves his hands and there is a huge roar, just goes to show the rising popularity of the cricketer. The fandom Abhishek is getting would certainly remind fans of Kohli.

Abhishek has become a feared T20 batter across the world. He is currently the No. 1 batter in the T20 format. His attacking style of play has not only won India games, but he is certainly being looked at as a future star.

Abhishek's Surreal Rise

The left-handed dasher does not come from a rich family, in fact, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan points out how his humble beginnings and values helped him grow. Pathan shared an anecdote when Abhishek gave his first earnings to his grandmother instead of spending it on himself.

"A 13-year-old boy from Amritsar comes home with his first cricket earnings of INR. 2000. Imagine, at that age, anyone would have bought new shoes, new bat or would have partied with friends. But this boy takes this money straight to his grandmother," he said on his YouTube channel.

