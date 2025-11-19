Guwahati Pitch to be Rank-Turner Like Kolkata Track? Gautam Gambhir Opens up on What to Expect During 2nd Test

Ind vs SA: How will the Guwahati pitch play? Will it be similar to the one used in Kolkata where the ball would start turning from the opening day itself? India coach Gautam Gambhir has also revealed his role in the pitch being prepped for the second and final Test. As per a report on TOI, the pitch at Guwahati would offer spin, bounce and pace - it will not only assist tweakers, like was the case in Kolkata. On Sunday, Gambhir said that it is important to improve the mindset rather than crib about the wicket as that is the same for both sides.

'Whatever we get in Guwahati, we've got the guys to deliver'

"We've always said that the turning wicket should be where there's very little turn on day one so that the toss doesn't become an important factor. We've never said that we want to play on a bad wicket or that we want to play on rank-turners. Ultimately, if we had won this test match, you wouldn't even be talking about this pitch. So, my point is, we need to improve mentally and skill-wise rather than discussing the wicket. Because wickets are the same for both teams. So, whatever we get in Guwahati, we've got the guys to deliver in any condition and on any surface as well," he said.

