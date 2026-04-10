Guwahati Weather Forecast, RR vs RCB: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Baraspara During Today's IPL 2026 Match 16?
Guwahati Weather Forecast, RR vs RCB: In what would come as a huge relief for fans, rain is expected to not intervene the clash at the Baraspara stadium.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Guwahati Weather Forecast, RR vs RCB: While tickets have been bought and it is expected to be a full house at the Baraspara stadium on Friday, there would still be concerns with the weather. Rain did intervene when Rajasthan hosted Mumbai Indians in their previous game at the same venue. So, will history repeat itself or will there be a full game when the two in-form teams face-off?
Rajasthan and Bengaluru are yet to lose this season and that adds to the intrigue. Without an iota of doubt, the spotlight would firmly be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli. Both the cricketers have been among the runs in this ongoing season and that should help them heading into this game.
"It's always fun when you're winning, but there's a long way to go in the competition. Hopefully, we can play as consistently as we are. If we do, we are going to be tough to beat," said Shane Bond, Rajasthan Royals' bowling coach.
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Guwahati weather report
While rain is expected in the city on Friday, the good part is that it is expected to clear up by the time of the game gets underway. According to Accuweather, rain anticipated in the city from 2-3 PM, the weather is anticipated to be clear at the time of the game, with 3 per cent rain predicted at the time of the clash.
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RR vs RCB Probable XII
RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
RCB Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma