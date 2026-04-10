RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match?

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: In the battle of the Royals, it would be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi versus Virat Kohli at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati. While the stadium is expected to be packed to the rafters, it is the battle of the big-hitters as both sides have players who can clear any boundary in the world with ease.

RR vs RCB Preview

The Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals have been unstoppable thus far. They started off by defeating the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, followed by an easy win against Gujarat Titans and then they got the better of the Mumbai Indians in their last game. They would be a confident bunch for sure.

On the other hand, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru too have had a good season beating the Hyderabad and Chennai side. For RCB, they would not only be looking to win thmatch but also break RR's winning streak.

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The two teams have played 34 games in the history of the IPL, with RCB winning 17 of them while Rajasthan have won 14 times.

The stadium in Guwahati has helped batters and hence a high-scoring affair can be expected. Batting first should be the mantra as history shows that the strip slows down as the game progresses.

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RR vs RCB Probable XII

RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma