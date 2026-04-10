Wanindu Hasaranga RULED Out of IPL 2026; Rishabh Pant-Led LSG ‘Preparing’ to Name Replacement

IPL 2026: In what will come as a major setback for the Lucknow Super Giants, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the 2026 season. This piece of news was confirmed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday. In fact, LSG's director of cricket, Tom Moody, announced the same during the fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. It is understood that the replacement would be announced soon.

'He isn't going to be able to join us'

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us," Moody said.

“We are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours,” he added.

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The SL cricketer was lapped up by the Lucknow franchise for Rs 2 Cr at the mini auction. Unfortunately, the ace leg-spinner was unable to join their squad after sustaining an injury. Hasaranga is no stranger to the IPL, having been part of the Rajasthan and the Bengaluru franchises in the past. He was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season and with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2023.

He tore his hamstring during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2026 opening game in February and has since then not participated in any competitive cricket. It is understood that he did not take Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) mandatory fitness test earlier this week.

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