'Hamari Cricket Hawa Mein Chal Rahi Hai': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Rashid Latif Reckons Asia Cup 2025 Tie Against India 'Very Tough'

Asia Cup 2025: We are still a couple of months away from the start of the Asia Cup 2025, but cloud still remains around the future of the tournament due to existing tensions between India and Pakistan. As per reports, India is set to take on Pakistan on September 14, but there are doubts hovering around that particular game. While it is still unknown that the match will happen or not, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has made a strange comment.

"It will be very tough for Pakistan to play against a strong Indian side on September 14. Asia Cup ho jaye bas," Latif said in an exclusive with IANS.

‘Humari cricket hawa may chal rhi hai’

“Humari cricket hawa may chal rhi hai… We lost to Bangladesh and the West Indies — matches we should never have lost. Our captain might be good, but juggling all three formats is not easy. We have talent, but we are not making the right decisions yet,” he observed.

Pakistan cricket has not been doing well in recent times. After getting knocked out early from the 2024 T20 World Cup last year, they were expected to do well at the Champions Trophy 2025, where they were the hosts and the defending champions. Unfortunately, they were the first team to be knocked out of that tournament as well. After that, there were wholesale changes made to the set-up.

Will India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Happen?