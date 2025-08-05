'Would Tell Them to...': Harbhajan Singh Brutally Trolls Michael Vaughan Over His India-England Series Prediction After Oval Win

India vs England: Shubman Gill and his boys had the last laugh at the Oval as India edged England by six runs to level the five-match series. While the team was celebrating the win like there was no tomorrow, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a cheeky jibe at former England captain Michael Vaughan over his series prediction. Before the series started, Vaughan reckoned England would win 3-0 or 3-1. Now that the series stands level, Harbhajan het back at Vaughan.

‘Look towards their side a bit’

“I feel there is a big win hidden for India here. Yes, the scoreline shows 2-2. Michael Vaughan and many others predicted that it would be 3-1 or 3-0. I would tell them to look towards their side a bit and where England cricket stands. Our warriors have shown the level of Indian cricket,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

“Unbelievable Test match and the way India have played the series, they deserve praise. When the team went to England, many people said it was young and there were no seniors. But see how the young team created history,” added Harbhajan.

Team India Have Last Laugh

India defeated England by six runs in the first session of the fifth day. All the five Test matches of this series ended on the fifth day, and matches like these keep the legacy of the longest format of the game alive. Shubman Gill-led India defied all odds, levelled the series by 2-2, and they can now take the flight back home with their heads up.