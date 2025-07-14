HARAKIRI AT LORD’S, India Fail To Chase Down 193, 8th Defeat Under Gautam Gambhir Despite All Off-Field Antics

Updated 14 July 2025 at 23:04 IST
Team India suffered another batting collapse at Lord's as England picked up a 22-run victory to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant 61, India fell short at Lord's and will hope to recover their form at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Chasing just 193, Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed while trying for a rash shot, followed by Karun Nair, who failed to judge the line of the ball and fell prey to Brydon Carse. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant failed to do justice with their bat while despite showing promise, KL Rahul failed to deliver in the second innings.
Ravindra Jadeja was a lone warrior and the left -handed all-rounder tried to get his team down the line. He put up two huge partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but England had the last laugh.
Gautam Gambhir's role as Team India's head coach could be under the scanner as this is India's 8th loss in 13 Test matches under this tenure. They were whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand on their home soil, followed by a 3-1 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Fans lambasted Gambhir on social media following India's heartbreaking loss at the Lord's.
India will now take on England in the third Test in Manchester from July 23.
