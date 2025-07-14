IND vs ENG: England Serve Cold Revenge To India, Demolish Shubman Gill And Co. By 22 Runs To Commemorate Six Years Of 2019 ODI WC Victory

England have inflicted a 22-run defeat on India at Lord's to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. Chasing a paltry 193 runs, the visitors had a batting collapse and couldn't execute their plans right.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja tried to navigate the challenge but failed to get their team on the line. Rahul was trapped in front of the wicket as Ben Stokes nipped one in and after a successful review, England started sniffing blood.

Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy tried to build the momentum with a 30-run partnership, but Chris Woakes managed to get through Nitish's defence just before lunch, leaving India on the brink of a damaging defeat.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant looked clueless and went back to the pavilion quite early. Jofra Archer was at his fiery best, picking up three wickets on his return to the England Test team after a four-year gap.

Earlier Washington Sundar shone with the ball as he crashed the England batting lineup with a four-wicket haul.