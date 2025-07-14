IND vs ENG: England Captain Ben Stokes Consoles Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja After India's Heartbreaking Defeat At Lord's - WATCH

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a 22-run defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Monday, July 14th.

With the win over India, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. In the first Test match, England clinched a five-wicket victory over India at Headingley. In the second match, India clinched a 336-run win over England at Edgbaston.

However, the Three Lions made a solid comeback in the series with a win over the visitors in London.

Ben Stokes And Co. Console Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja After India's Setback At Lord's

At the end of the nail-biting encounter, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja tried their best to score the remaining runs and clinch the much-needed victory. However, in the fifth delivery of the 75th over, Shoaib Bashir dismissed Mohammed Siraj for four runs to bundle out India at 170 in their second inning.

After his dismissal, Siraj was left in shock and heartbroken. The Indian fast bowler kneeled down on the pitch with his head down. Following that, England captain Ben Stokes, along with his teammates, came to console the Indian pacer.

On the other end of the pitch, Ravindra Jadeja was also left in shock, as he couldn't believe the visitors conceded a defeat after coming so close to clinching a win. Ben Stokes also went to Ravindra Jadeja and hugged the Indian all-rounder.