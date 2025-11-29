Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Achieving Two Special Records In Ranchi, Ex-India Skipper One Fifty Short Of Scoring Special ODI Ton

Virat Kohli is all set to play ODI cricket for India again in the iconic blue. The ex-India skipper was last seen in action during the India vs Australia three-match ODI series that was played in October this year. Virat had announced his retirement from Test career earlier this year during the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, but he is still around to play the fifty-over format.

Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Achieving Two Special Records

Virat Kohli's prowess in the ODI format is unquestionable. Often referred to as the 'Chasemaster', Virat Kohli has fifty-one ODI centuries to his name. Kohli holds the record of having most centuries in the ODI format and he is set to make a few more records when he takes the field to play against South Africa on November 30, 2025.

The star India batter is on the cusp of becoming the first cricketer ever to score 10,000 runs in bilateral ODIs. Virat has scored 9936 runs so far in the bilateral ODIs and he is currently 64 runs short of the historic landmark. Kohli is also on the verge of scoring a very special hundred. The ex-India captain currently has 99 50+ scores at home across formats and he needs another one to reach the 100 mark.

List Of Players With Most 50+ Scores At Home Across Formats

112: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar 106: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting 104: Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis 99: Virat Kohli

Uncertainty Around Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup Ambitions

There is still an air of uncertainty over Virat Kohli's plans of playing the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup and at this point in time, the ex-India skipper has remained tight-lipped on his future in international cricket. Kohli has registered two ducks in the three ODIs that he had played in Australia, but he showed glimpses of his brilliance by scoring a sublime 74* in the final game of the IND vs AUS series.