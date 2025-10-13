Harbhajan Singh Buzzing With Glee As Virat Kohli Nears ODI Comeback For Team India: 'Australia Is His Favourite Hunting Ground'

Virat Kohli is closing in on a much-awaited comeback to the Indian cricket team. Following the sudden retirement from Test cricket, fans have been raring to see the former Indian skipper in action for Team India.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh opened up about Virat Kohli's comeback and reflected on the challenges he is looking forward to. The former India star also said that Kohli is expected to thrive under pressure and that Australia is his favourite hunting ground.

A

The India-Australia ODIs have been one of the highly anticipated series as two of India's biggest active cricketers would make a comeback for the national side. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action under Shubman Gill's leadership, and his appointment ushers in the beginning of a new era.

As Kohli nears his comeback, Harbhajan Singh expressed his admiration for the Indian ODI star. He also highlighted what made Virat Kohli different from the others.

“Some players thrive when things get difficult; that’s when they bring out their best. And Virat Kohli is one of those players. He shines on big occasions, and that’s what sets him apart from others.

"When you perform against the best, that’s when you earn respect, and he’s earned that, especially after scoring those hundreds in Australia and taking on the responsibility of leading the team. Those are the challenges he looks forward to. Australia is his favourite hunting ground, and now he’s making his comeback after the IPL,” Harbhajan Singh said in an appearance with JioHotstar.

A

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup is said to be one of the key reasons behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli staying active in ODI cricket. Both of them have called time on their respective T20I and Test cricket careers.

However, the only way they could keep themselves in the commotion for the 2027 CWC is by participating in domestic cricket, particularly the Vijay Hazare Trophy.