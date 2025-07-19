Harbhajan Singh Expresses Confidence In Shubman Gill-Led Team India Amid Recent Test Setbacks: 'They Can Turn Into A World-Beater'

England vs India: Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh put faith in Shubman Gill-led Team India amidst recent Test setbacks, and said that the young side can be a world-beater.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England by 2-1. The Three Lions started the five-match series with a five-wicket triumph at Headingley.

Meanwhile, Team India made a solid comeback in the second Test match after clinching a dominating 336-run win over England in Birmingham. It was Team India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the past 39 years.

However, India conceded a heartbreaking defeat against England in the third Test match, at the iconic Lord's in London by 22 runs.

Harbhajan Singh Hails Shubman Gill-Led Team India

After recent Test setbacks, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed confidence in the Shubman Gill-led Team India, saying that results do not define how good the side has been.

He added that it's too early to judge Team India, and that they can be a world-beater in the future.

The former cricketer further added that Team India will learn a lot from the ongoing five-match series against England.

"Results do not define how good the team has been. I have said before this tour as well, do not judge this team too early or too often. This is a young team that can turn into a world-beater. The match that they won in Birmingham - that was incredible. India could have won at Lord's as well; they were quite close. And this team will learn a lot from this series. And the lessons they will take from this series, they will use to their advantage in the future. We should not judge them too quickly," Harbhajan Singh told India Today in an interview.

Team India Set To Face England In Manchester