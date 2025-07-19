USA Cricket Escapes Immediate Suspension as ICC Provides Three-Months To Address Governance Issues: Report

The under-fire USA Cricket has been presented with three months' time to figure out its governance issues. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted the time during their recent annual general meeting in Singapore.

With the Olympics taking place in Los Angeles in 2028 and cricket being reintroduced in the quadrennial games, the situation has become precarious for the ICC. As a result, they have handed a three-month time limit to the USAC to address their administrative problems.

USA Cricket Get Three-Month Reprieve From ICC Amid LA2028 Preps

The USA Cricket was in danger of being de-recognized due to non-compliance with the ICC's governance rules. They have been under the ICC's radar for almost a year, and they have had to get things in order. USAC has been under continued scrutiny despite hosting the T20 World Cup 2024 as the co-host nation.

The ICC had also pondered suspending USAC's top brass members, but those plans have also been put on hold to figure out the LA 2028 road map.

"In any other instance, the ICC might have taken the next logical step of suspending the member. However, the USAC appears to be benefiting from the extraordinary scenario of the country hosting the upcoming Olympic Games.

"Given the sensitive nature of the situation, the Jay Shah-led ICC has granted the body a three-month reprieve - a decision taken by the ICC Board on Saturday, according to those attending the annual conference currently in Singapore," a report from Cricbuzz mentioned.

As Cricket makes a return to the Olympics, USA Cricket is expected to play a big role in the event as participants. However, they are not guaranteed an automatic qualification despite being the hosts.

ICC Takes Key Decision Over Teams' Olympic Qualification

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also taken a key decision to adopt the hybrid model for the LA28 Qualifications. The teams can qualify based on their ICC T20 rankings, as per reports. Teams outside the rankings will compete in Qualifier events to secure their participation in the Summer Olympics.