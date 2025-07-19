IND vs ENG| Shubman Gill Advised To Go For Out Of The Box Idea In Manchester Test: 'That's A Definite Option'

Updated 19 July 2025 at 18:48 IST
India are expected to make some changes to their team when they face England in Manchester in the 3rd Test. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics, India fell to an agonising 22-run defeat, handing England a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play his 3rd test match on this tour, given there is an ample amount of break between the 3rd and 4th Test match. A lot of speculation has been floating regarding how India's bowling lineup should be. Michael Atherton believes Kuldeep Yadav should finally get a chance at Old Trafford.
Michael Atherton suggested India should play Kuldeep Yadav and should go ahead with three spinners. But he also added that with the weather forecast predicting rain, India can change their approach, given the conditions on match day.
On the Sky Sports Podcast, the former England Cricketer said, “In the middle, where the televised pitches are, I said just flat, flat, flat. You know wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford in those circumstances, so I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah and Siraj and then play their three spinners, Washington Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep. But you don't know about the forecast in Manchester, that's the other thing. If it's going to be cooler and showerier, more showery, and whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that's a definite option India should think about.”
Washington Sundar took a four-wicket haul led to a crash in the England batting lineup in the 4th innings. Ravindra Jadeja came up with valuable contributions in both innings and almost guided India to a historic victory at Lord's. Kuldeep hasn't played a match, and should the team management decide to have him back in the lineup, then who gets the axe? It remains to be seen. Kuldeep's inclusion won't allow India to go ahead with three pacers, and in that case, Akash Deep or Mohammed Siraj would have to sit out.
