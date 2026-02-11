Harbhajan Singh Mocks Pakistan Like Never-Before Over Mohsin Naqvi's India Boycott Drama at T20 World Cup: 'Banned in Future'

India vs Pakistan: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh did not hold back in exposing Pakistan like never-before over their India boycott drama at the T20 World Cup. As per Singh, Pakistan realised late that the event can go ahead without them as well. He said that the financial loss is too high and the U-turn was absolutely on the cards as Pakistan as a country cannot afford the loss.

‘Tournament can go on even without them’

"I think they realised it really late that the tournament can go on even without them, but not without India. They were saying a lot of things, that they support Bangladesh and won't play. Do that, that is their idea. We had said earlier that they would certainly take a U-Turn and play. Financial loss is too high and when it comes to money, they will come pleading to play," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

"That is what has happened...Financial loss is too high, and they could even be banned in future. ICC could have invoked charges against them, and maybe they would not have received the opportunity to host a tournament ever again. I think that is why the U-Turn happened," he added.

India vs Pakistan - Who Holds Edge?

There is little doubt that India would start favourites against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15. The Men in Blue recently beat them thrice at the Asia Cup and hence the confidence would be high. The Men in Green have won both their matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup against the Netherlands and the USA. Despite good form, India is a far superior team when it comes to man-to-man.